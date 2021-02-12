Fernando Alonso undergoes surgery for fractured jaw after road accident

PARIS - Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso underwent an operation for a fractured jaw and will remain under observation for the next two days following a road accident while cycling in Switzerland, his Alpine team said on Friday.

The 39-year-old double world champion, who was involved in the accident on Thursday, is due to make his Formula One comeback this season after two years out of the sport.

"Following his cycling accident yesterday Fernando Alonso was kept under observation in hospital in Switzerland," a team statement said.

"Medics discovered a fracture in his upper jaw and conducted a successful corrective operation. The attending medical team are satisfied with his progress.

"Fernando will remain under observation in hospital for a further 48 hours."