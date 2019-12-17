LONDON - Ferrari is planning to add female racers to its expanding young driver programme as the team seeks to develop talent for the future.
Current leading lights in the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) include Mick Schumacher, son of seven times world champion Michael, and Russian FIA Formula Three champion Robert Shwartzman.
Ferrari's F1 driver Charles Leclerc, winner of two grands prix this year, came through the academy.
The academy also includes esports, with David Tonizza winning this year's Formula One Pro Series.
"We are increasing the number of drivers of the Ferrari Driver Academy next year," Binotto told reporters at the Maranello factory this week.