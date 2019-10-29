MEXICO CITY - Formula One's governing body will emphasise to Max Verstappen and others the importance of respecting yellow warning flags for safety after the Red Bull driver failed to slow in Mexican Grand Prix qualifying.
The Dutch 22-year-old was handed a three-place grid drop for Sunday's race, stripping him of pole position for a race he had won the previous two years.
The penalty came after Verstappen recognised in a post-qualifying news conference that he was aware Valtteri Bottas had crashed his Mercedes at the end of the session but had not slowed as required.
Race director Michael Masi said he had already asked stewards to investigate before the youngster made the comments to reporters, and the Dutchman had not talked himself into a penalty.
"What he said was irrelevant to me because I was already in motion," said the official for the governing FIA, adding that the reason it took time for Verstappen to be summoned was because stewards were dealing with another incident.