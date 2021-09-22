Former McLaren team boss returns to F1 in Aston Martin role

LONDON - Former McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh is returning to Formula One in October in a new senior management role with Silverstone-based Aston Martin. The team, owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, said in a statement on Tuesday that Whitmarsh had been appointed Group CEO of a newly-created Aston Martin Performance Technologies, which will include the F1 team.

It will also develop the Group’s technical capabilities and intellectual property. Stroll said Aston Martin aimed to become championship winners within four to five years and evolve into a 1 billion pound business. "Martin has enjoyed a long, successful and high-profile career, spanning the motorsport, automotive, aerospace, marine and renewable-energy sectors," said the Canadian.

"Moreover, he is a proven winner in Formula One." Whitmarsh, 63, worked at McLaren for 25 years and was principal from 2008 to 2014, with now-seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton winning his first title with the Woking-based team in 2008. He was also chairman of the now-defunct Formula One Teams Association (FOTA) and CEO of Ben Ainslie's America's Cup yachting challenge.