Formula One makes 'private settlement' with Ferrari over engine

London - Formula One's governing body announced on Friday that it had reached a settlement with Ferrari after technical investigations into the team's 2019 power unit. Details of the agreement were kept private but the governing FIA said that both parties had agreed to "a number of technical commitments". It said these would improve monitoring of all Formula One power units in future and "assist the FIA in other regulatory duties in Formula One and in its research activities on carbon emissions and sustainable fuels." Ferrari's engine was the subject of much speculation last year, with rivals suspecting that the team was circumventing fuel flow sensors to gain performance. The Italian team had started the season as early favourite after impressive times in testing and a clear straight line speed advantage over rivals.

The performance appeared to tail off, however, after the FIA issued several technical directives concerning fuel flow sensors later in the year.

The team denied that anything untoward was going on, with principal Mattia Binotto saying in December the team had been one of the most checked teams on the grid during the season.

"We have never changed our way of operating the engine for the last part of the season," he said.

Ferrari finished runner-up to Mercedes last year, but it only managed three wins.

Reuters