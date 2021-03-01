Formula One revenues took a 43 percent plunge in 2020

LONDON - Formula One's revenues took an $877 million (R13.6 billion) hit last year, falling 43 percent as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, owner Liberty Media reported on Friday.

Revenues amounted to $1.145 billion (R17.2bn) compared to a previous $2.022 billion (R31.7bn) in a year that featured 17 races, mostly without spectators, and had highlight events such as Monaco and Singapore cancelled.

The previous year had 21 races and 22 had been planned for 2020 with 23 scheduled for 2021.

The sport reported an annual operating loss of $386 million (R5.8bn), compared to a previous profit of $17 million, and the 10 teams shared $711 million - $301 million less than the previous year and a drop of 30%.

Formula One's primary revenues are derived mostly from race promotion fees, broadcasting deals and advertising and sponsorship.