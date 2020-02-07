London - US-owned Haas became the first Formula One team to offer a glimpse of its 2020 car on Thursday with a return to the old grey, red and black colours after a difficult season in black and gold.
Digital renderings were released on the team's social media channels and website.
"The VF-20 has to deliver where our previous car didn’t," said team principal Guenther Steiner.
"Last year was definitely a set-back, one I would never have asked for, but you learn from such situations -- we all have."
The physical unveiling will be in the pitlane shortly before the start of pre-season testing at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on February 19 with Frenchman Romain Grosjean and Danish driver Kevin Magnussen.