ABU DHABI - Lewis Hamilton reflected on the cost of chasing Formula One success and the high personal toll exacted by the sport after Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas announced on Thursday that he was getting divorced.
Bottas, 30, had earlier announced in a twitter post his split from wife Emilia, an Olympic swimmer, because of the challenges that came with his "career and life situation."
"I think it’s probably similar to most sportsmen and women really," Hamilton told reporters at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
"It may be slightly different in that we are travelling as much as we are, and you are just away for crazy amounts of time, so that’s probably an additional weight load that makes it really, really tough to hold down a good relationship."
The 34-year-old Briton, who is not married, last month became only the second Formula One driver to win a sixth world championship.