ABU DHABI - Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff said he would have no problem with Lewis Hamilton talking to Ferrari about a move in 2021 after reports in Italy claimed meetings had already happened.
The 34-year-old Briton, now a six-time world champion, will be a free agent when his Mercedes deal runs out at the end of next year.
Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper reported Hamilton had twice met with Ferrari chairman John Elkann.
Asked at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix how he would feel about Hamilton talking to Ferrari, Wolff replied: "I'm totally OK with that.
"I think this is a free world and I recognise that everybody needs to explore career options, and make the best decision for themselves. Drivers and everybody else included."