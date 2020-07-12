Hamilton wins Styrian GP as Leclerc crashes Ferrari out of contention

Spielberg, Austria - Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix in a Mercedes one-two on Sunday to celebrate his 85th career victory and move a step closer to Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91. Team mate Valtteri Bottas, winner of last weekend's season-opener behind closed doors at the same Austrian circuit, was runner-up with his championship lead cut to six points. Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished third at his team's home Red Bull Ring. Struggling Ferrari provided a major talking point with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel colliding on the opening lap and both retiring from the race. Charles Leclerc apologised to Ferrari and his team mate Sebastian Vettel on Sunday after causing a first-lap collision that put both drivers out of the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix.

Both cars suffered damage and returned to the pits, with four-times world champion Vettel wheeled into the garage while Leclerc rejoined in last place after having a new front wing fitted.

The Monegasque, whose car was tipped onto Vettel's after he tried a lunge down the inside of the German and hit a kerb in the turn three incident, retired on lap five.

Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after winning the Styrian GP. Picture: Mark Thompson/Pool via AP.

The 22-year-old recognised he had been over-optimistic in his move.

"I apologised. Obviously, excuses are not enough in times like this," the youngster told Sky television.

"I am just disappointed in myself. I have done a very bad job today, I let the team down. I can only be sorry even though I know it's not enough. I hope I will learn from this and will come back stronger for the next races.

Reuters