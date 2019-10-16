'I feel like giving up on everything' says Lewis Hamilton









File picture: AP Photo/Luca Bruno. LONDON - Lewis Hamilton has urged his fans to go vegan and said he feels like "giving up on everything" due to his concerns about the environment. The 34-year-old motor racing driver, who is on the verge of winning a sixth Formula One world title, spelled out his feelings in a series of posts on Instagram. Hamilton switched to a plant-based diet in 2017 and in September helped launch a vegan burger restaurant in London. He reportedly also sold his private jet earlier this year, although he still travels frequently and posts pictures of his supercars. Hamilton wrote: "I’m sad right now with the thought of where this world is going.

"Extinction of our race becoming more and more likely as we over use our resources. The world is a messed up place. World leaders either uneducated or don’t care about the environment at all.

"Farming is the largest pullutant (sic) we currently have by over 50 percent, far more than our travel industry combined. I’m sad to see so many people, even close friends ignore what is happening daily.

"We were taught that eating animal products was good for us but we’ve been lied to for 100s of years.

"I urge you to... recognise what you are contributing to in terms of what you eat which keeps the meat and dairy industry flourishing and therefore deforestation, animal cruelty, our seas and climate decaying on a daily basis.

"Go vegan, it is the only way to truly save our planet today."

The post left some fans worried about Hamilton's state of mind and posting supportive messages.

He later made clear he was talking about the environment and wanted people to go vegan. He said it had taken him 32 years to understand the impact he was having.

Daily Mail & Reuters



