LONDON - Lewis Hamilton has urged his fans to go vegan and said he feels like "giving up on everything" due to his concerns about the environment.
The 34-year-old motor racing driver, who is on the verge of winning a sixth Formula One world title, spelled out his feelings in a series of posts on Instagram.
Hamilton switched to a plant-based diet in 2017 and in September helped launch a vegan burger restaurant in London.
He reportedly also sold his private jet earlier this year, although he still travels frequently and posts pictures of his supercars.
Hamilton wrote: "I’m sad right now with the thought of where this world is going.