I gave everything: Alexander Albon hurt by Red Bull snub, but eyes 2022 return

LONDON - Alexander Albon said he was dejected after being replaced by Mexican Sergio Perez at the Red Bull Formula One team for next season but is determined to get a race seat in 2022.

Perez, a winner for Racing Point in Bahrain this season, will slot in alongside Max Verstappen next season after Albon was demoted to the role of test and reserve driver.

Albon, who started out at Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri (Toro Rosso) before being promoted in 2019, finished seventh in the standings, level with McLaren's Carlos Sainz who will race for Ferrari next year.

The 24-year-old Thai failed to match Verstappen's performances this season, with the Dutchman winning two races and finishing third overall.

"I can't lie guys, it hurts," Albon said in a statement on Sunday. "I gave it everything out there, but it wasn't quite enough. I want to say a huge thank you to all of you that supported me throughout this year, especially my Thai fans.