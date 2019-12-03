LONDON - Charles Leclerc says he would welcome Lewis Hamilton, Britain’s six-time world champion, as a team-mate at Ferrari.
Talk of Hamilton’s future dominated the final round of the Formula One season in Abu Dhabi, as Ferrari admitted they were open to the idea of signing the sport’s biggest star.
Hamilton’s £40 million-a-year (R264m) Mercedes contract expires next season, and he refused to dampen the suggestion that he will one day drive in the famed red car.
Leclerc, 22, in his first season with the Scuderia, has outscored and outperformed team-mate Sebastian Vettel and he is likely to stay there for the long term, with or without Hamilton.
"Of course, I would welcome Lewis," said Leclerc, who finished third in Sunday’s race in the desert which was won commandingly by Hamilton.