Ignore the medical protocols and we'll throw you out, says F1

London - Formula One bosses threatened to throw out anyone who breaks medical protocols as they announced Silverstone among the first eight rounds of their revamped world championship schedule.

Silverstone is set to host two races, the British Grand Prix on August 2, and a second - which is the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix - a week later on August 9.

The first rounds will take place in Austria on July 5 and 12, with Hungary staging a grand prix on July 19. After Silverstone’s double-header, F1 heads to Spain, on August 16, Belgium, on August 30, and Italy, on September 6.

Strict testing and social distancing will be imposed.

"Breaches of procedure would be dealt with immediately," said the sport’s official guidance. The penalty would involve the offender’s accreditation being removed and access to the track being denied.