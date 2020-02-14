Paris - Daniel Ricciardo's Renault team mates had better beware: The Australian is planning to take them out of their comfort zone and make them sweat as he chases a return to the Formula One podium.
The cheerful Australian joined for 2019 from Red Bull, where he had been a race winner, and immediately noticed a difference.
Renault, champions in a previous existence but yet to feature on the podium since they returned as a factory team in 2016, have expanded rapidly as they seek to return to the top.
Getting everyone to gel remains a work in progress, however.
"When I first came into the team last year I did feel the garage was a little... it wasn't as close as what I felt Red Bull had," Ricciardo told Reuters at the team's season launch in Paris on Wednesday.