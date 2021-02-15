'I’m ok and looking forward to 2021 season’ says Fernando Alonso

LUGANO, SWITZERLAND - Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso said he was well and looking forward to the start of the season after fracturing his jaw in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.

The Spaniard's Alpine (Renault) team said he will remain under observation for 48 hours after an operation on Friday and expected him "to be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season".

"Thanks for all your wishes, I’m OK and looking forward to getting 2021 underway," the 39-year-old, who is preparing for his Formula One comeback after two years' absence, said on Twitter.

A police report of Thursday's incident said Alonso was hit by a car driven by a 42-year-old Swiss in Viganello, near Lugano.

The car was turning left into a supermarket car park when it collided with Alonso who was coming from the opposite direction past a queue of stationary cars, it added.