It’s official! Ford is returning to Formula One in Red Bull partnership

Dearborn, Michigan - Ford is back in Formula One. The official announcement that the iconic American manufacturer will be returning to the pinnacle of motorsport in 2026 was made on Friday afternoon. It comes after more than two decades of being in the F1 wilderness with the Blue Oval now partnering with Red Bull Powertrains in a long-term strategic technical partnership for the development of the next-gen hybrid power unit set to be introduced in 2026.

Red Bull Ford will provide the engines for both the Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Alpha Tauri teams until at least 2030. The announcement comes on the back of failed negotiations between Red Bull and German carmaker Porsche last year. “This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s motorsport story that began when my great-grandfather won a race that helped launch our company,” said Bill Ford, executive chair.

Starting this year, Ford and Red Bull Powertrains will work to develop the power unit that will be part of the new technical regulations, including a 350kW electric motor and a new combustion engine able to accept fully sustainable fuels. “Ford’s return to Formula 1 with Red Bull Racing is all about where we are going as a company– increasingly electric, software-defined, modern vehicles and experiences,” said Jim Farley, President and CEO, Ford Motor Company. “F1 will be an incredibly cost-effective platform to innovate, share ideas and technologies, and engage with tens of millions of new customers.” “It’s fantastic to be welcoming Ford back into Formula 1 through this partnership,” said Christian Horner, Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO.

“As an independent engine manufacturer, to have the ability to benefit from an OEM’s experience like Ford puts us in good stead against the competition. They are a manufacturer rich in motoring history that spans generations. From Jim Clark to Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, the lineage speaks for itself. For us as Red Bull Powertrains to open the next chapter of that dynasty, as Red Bull Ford, is tremendously exciting. “2026 is still a while away but for us the work already starts as we look to a new future and a continued evolution of Oracle Red Bull Racing.” Ford will provide technical expertise in areas where it can add value. Areas to be explored together are in the combustion engine development and key developments like battery cell and electric motor technology, power unit control software and analytics.

Ford is investing $50 billion (R868 billion) to lead the EV revolution around the world. It is the number two EV company in the US driven by the success of the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E as well as the market leader in many markets around the world with the E-Transit. Ford is working to meet increased consumer demand and deliver an annual run rate of 600 000 electric vehicles globally by the end of this year and two million globally by the end of 2026 as part of its Ford+ plan.

In 2026, Ford will be the only manufacturer competing in racing disciplines from grassroots motorsports to Formula 1 comprising WEC and IMSA including Le Mans 24 Hours with Mustang GT3, WRC with the M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1, Baja 1000 with Ranger Raptor and Bronco, and NASCAR, NHRA and Supercars with Mustang. “We are entering an exciting new age for Ford Performance,” said Farley. “We will be competing to win in F1, the pinnacle for motor sport, with Red Bull Racing. Ford is the third most successful engine manufacturer in F1 history behind Mercedes and Ferrari.

They have won 10 constructor’s championships, 13 driver’s championships and have taken the chequered flag 174 times. Ford entered Formula 1 for the first time in 1967 with the legendary DFV engine in partnership with Cosworth Racing. The engine made its debut in the Dutch Grand Prix and won the race in the back of Jim Clark’s Lotus Ford. The DFV went on to be the single most successful F1 race engine of all time, powering its way to 155 wins from 1967 up until its last race in 1983 when Keke Rosberg used the engine to win the Monaco Grand Prix just before the start of the Turbo era.