File picture: Sergei Grits / AP.

Baar, Switzerland - Mastering daunting street courses at breakneck speeds while racing against the world's top drivers does not necessarily mean you can handle a tranquil Swiss street. Just ask Formula 1 star Kimi Raikkonen.

The Finnish former F1 champion has been ordered to pay a fine of 350 Swiss francs (R5000) after crashing into a parked car in his hometown of Baar, in the northern Canton of Zug, Switzerland's ATS news agency reported on Friday.

In an email to AFP, Zug police spokesman Frank Kleiner confirmed the details reported by ATS.

The incident in May occurred when Raikkonen veered to avoid an oncoming vehicle and collided with a car parked to his right. The Report did not mention what car Raikkonen was driving.

Raikkonen will also be responsible for a 450-franc administrative fee.

Raikkonen learned last month that his team Ferrari will not be retaining his services for 2019. The Finn will move to Sauber for at least the next two seasons.

Agence France-Presse