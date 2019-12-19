George Russell (left) and Robert Kubica. File picture: Issei Kato / Reuters.

WARSAW, POLAND - Williams Formula One driver George Russell showered his former team mate Robert Kubica with praise during a recent interview with "Auto Motor und Sport". This season was truly frustrating for the Williams team as in most races Kubica and Russell crossed the line last. Kubica decided to leave Williams Racing, to compete in the DTM series, while Russell extended his contract to stay in the British team for the next season.

"The results may suggest that Robert didn't challenge me, as I was better than him in the qualifying, but the situation was different. Kubica is a really good driver. It was hard to achieve something, because our car seemed to be difficult to drive," Russell was quoted as saying by "Auto Motor und Sport".

Russell counted on better results in 2019 to prove his worth as a former Formula 2 champion. The Brit admitted that this year was really difficult for him, but he tries to think positive. "I never thought where I could be if I start in Mercedes or McLaren team. That would be too frustrating. I accepted that in Williams I have a slow car and that I could do nothing with that. I just try to do my best independently from the circumstances," added the driver.

In 2020 Canadian Nicholas Latifi will be a new Russell's team mate. "Obviously George is one of the highest-rated junior drivers. I'm very much looking forward to going up against him. For sure he'll be a good benchmark, a good reference for me in the beginning parts to learn. He's not going to be a rookie any more next year so I assume he will have some advantage," said Latifi in the interview with racefans.net.