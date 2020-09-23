Lamborghini boss Domenicali set to replace Carey as F1 chief executive

LONDON - Former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali is set to replace Chase Carey as the sport’s chief executive before the start of next season, senior sources confirmed on Tuesday.

There was no official comment from Liberty Media-owned Formula One. The news was first reported by racefans.net and confirmed by Reuters. The BBC also cited senior sources confirming the appointment.

Domenicali, 55, is currently chairman and chief executive of Italian supercar maker Lamborghini and also serves as head of the governing FIA's single-seater commission.

The Italian was in charge of Ferrari's Formula One team between 2008 and 2014, and presided over its most recent title, the 2008 constructors' championship.

Carey has presided over Formula One since 2017, when US-based Liberty took over the sport and ousted former supremo Bernie Ecclestone, and he could still stay on as chairman.