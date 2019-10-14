SUZUKA, JAPAN - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has accepted blame for a collision with Red Bull's Max Verstappen that wrecked both drivers' Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.
The 21-year-old Monegasque finished sixth but was demoted to seventh after collecting time penalties for the collision and continuing with a damaged car, while Verstappen retired from engine partner Honda's home race.
The Dutchman had accused Leclerc in the immediate aftermath of 'irresponsible' driving.
Leclerc said initially it was a 'tricky situation' but later recognised his mistake.
"I had a poor start. I got a little bit distracted," he told reporters.