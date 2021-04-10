Leclerc’s gift from Ferrari - his race winning 2019 F1 car

MARANELLO - Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has a new car in his garage -- the one he raced to victory from pole position in Belgium and Italy in 2019.

The 23-year-old Monaco resident posted pictures on Instagram on Friday of the SF90 under a red Ferrari covering in the back of a transporter and then safely indoors.

"Something special just arrived home," he said.

Ferrari replied on Twitter by saying "we hope you enjoy it".

The back-to-back 2019 race wins are the only ones Leclerc has chalked up so far in Formula One with the Italian team drawing a blank last season.