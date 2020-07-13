Lewis Hamilton fighting on two fronts as F1 ramps up

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Spielberg, Austria - Lewis Hamilton delivered an emphatic win at Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix and the Formula One world champion's post-race comments made it clear he intends to spend the season battling racism as well as for the title. While some drivers again joined pre-race protests on the grid, there was not the unity or cohesion as before the Austrian Grand Prix at the same Spielberg venue a week earlier. "I think this weekend the drivers spoke after the drivers' briefing about what we intended to do," said Hamilton. "The question was how long do we have to continue to do this? "Some felt like ... one was enough last week and I just had to encourage them that racism is here, going to be here for probably longer than our time here and people of colour who are subject to racism don't have time to take a moment to protest and that be it." Hamilton has previously spoken out on racism but during the coronavirus delay to the season became even more active on social media and attending protests.

"We've got to continue to push for equality and really to raise awareness of it," he said.

Hamilton took a knee before the race, gave the black power salute in victory and thanked those in the sport who have become active in fighting racism, either through protests or donations.

But he emphasised that the drivers, those who connect with the public, must continue their efforts.

"I think the drivers need to be a part of it also as we have great voices and platforms," the 35-year-old Briton said. "For me, as a team, we're keeping the car black all year long ... we're going to be fighting and pushing for it all year and me personally, I think this is going to be a lifelong thing for me."

Hamilton's lifelong drive in F1 has brought him six world titles and now 85 race victories. He is closing in on German great Michael Schumacher's records of seven and 91 respectively after a penalty-impacted start to the campaign when he finished fourth behind winning team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

In contrast to the opening weekend, Hamilton was untouchable in wet qualifying on Saturday to secure pole by a startling 1.2 seconds. Victory in the race was certain almost from the start though Bottas moved up to second from fourth to retain the title lead 43 points to 37.

"I know Lewis had a strong weekend. He did a good job. Also, based on last weekend, I know what I'm capable of," said Bottas.

"I really feel many improvements in my driving since last year - so that's why I'm confident it's going to be a good battle for the championship this year."

Ferrari's aerodynamic misjudgement has effectively ruled them and their drivers out of title contention and only Red Bull, with Max Verstappen, seem capable of regularly threatening Mercedes at the front.

But an internal Mercedes Hamilton v Bottas title battle looks certain with the next round coming in Hungary on Sunday before a British double-header at Silverstone kicks-off the next three race burst after a week off.

"Mercedes were quicker than us and strategically they had more options," admitted Red Bull principal Christian Horner. "It's great to be racing again and now our focus is on Hungary where we hope to close the gap further."

dpa