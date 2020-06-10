Lewis Hamilton says current racism battle is 'only the beginning'

London - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says the recent global protests against racism "is only the beginning and there is so much change to come." The British Mercedes driver wrote on social media on Wednesday that "these past few weeks, we've seen the world open its eyes to the realities of racism today." While a lot remains to be done, Hamilton said, he wanted to "appreciate the positive steps that have been taken so far." Hamilton, 35, has previously spoken out against racism but has increased his comments since the death of black American George Floyd in police custody last month. In response to his criticism of the "white dominated sport" F1 being silent on racism, several drivers and teams issued statements.

Hamilton highlighted that laws were being changed, police officers were being held accountable for their actions and that sales of anti-racism books were up as people wanted to educate themselves on the topic.

Earlier this week Hamilton called on governments to remove statues of "racists" who made money selling slaves. This came after a British monument was torn down on Sunday.

"Our country honoured a man who sold African slaves!" Hamilton posted on social media on Monday. "All statues of racist men who made money from selling a human being should be torn down! Which one is next?"

Widespread anti-racism protests in the UK and across the world have taken place under the banner 'Black Lives Matter' since the death of American George Floyd in police custody in late May.

