McLaren withdraws from Australian Grand Prix due to coronavirus

Melbourne - The McLaren Racing team has withdrawn from this weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus, the team said on Thursday.

The positive test at McLaren follows four crew members of fellow Formula One team Haas being quarantined due to the outbreak.

"The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities," McLaren said in a statement.

"The team has prepared for this eventuality and has ongoing support in place for its employee who will now enter a period of quarantine. The team is cooperating with the relevant local authorities to assist their investigations and analysis."

Both Haas and McLaren are Britain-based teams.