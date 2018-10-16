File photo: Toru Hanai / Reuters.

London - McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne will switch to the all-electric Formula E series at the end of the Formula One season, the Mercedes-affiliated HWA Racelab team said on Monday. HWA said the 26-year-old Belgian will join Britain's Gary Paffett, 37, who won his second German Touring Cars (DTM) championship with Mercedes at the weekend.

McLaren will have an all-new Formula One lineup next year, with Spaniard Carlos Sainz replacing double world champion compatriot Fernando Alonso and British rookie Lando Norris moving up from the reserve role.

File picture: Terrin Waack / AP Photo.

HWA is making its Formula E debut in the 2018/19 season that is due to start in Saudi Arabia in December. Mercedes is due to enter the series in 2019-20.

"Stoffel has demonstrated his talent and his speed not only in Formula One, but also in the 2015 GP2 which he won by a wide margin," said HWA team principal Ulrich Fritz.

"In Stoffel and Gary, we have two Formula E rookies on our team, which in any case is making its own debut in the electric series. That's why we all have a lot to learn together."

Vandoorne, who is due to race at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, this weekend will be testing for the Formula E team in Valencia, Spain, on Tuesday.

Reuters