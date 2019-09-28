Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, centre, steers his racer during the qualifying session practice at the 'Sochi Autodrom' Formula One circuit on Saturday. Photo: Luca Bruno/AP

SOCHI – Formula One champions Mercedes have fired four employees and disciplined three others after an enquiry into racist bullying at the team's factory, British newspapers reported on Saturday. The team of five-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has Caribbean heritage and has spoken out against racism, confirmed in a statement that four individuals had been dismissed.

It said that the dismissals on August 2 "followed an internal investigation that confirmed breaches of our diversity and equality policy".

"We condemn this behaviour in the strongest terms and acted immediately upon the complaint. We value the diversity of our employees and it is a source of strength for our team," the statement added.

The Sun newspaper reported there had been a "campaign of racist bullying" against a Muslim employee at the team's Brackley headquarters.