Berlin, Germany - World champions Mercedes are not preparing to pull out of Formula One, Daimler Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday.
Autocar and the racefans.net website reported earlier that the subject of whether Mercedes should leave the sport as a constructor would be discussed at the next board meeting of parent body Daimler.
"Not true," Kaellenius said on the sidelines of the German Auto Industry annual reception in Berlin when asked if Mercedes were planning to leave the Liberty Media-owned sport.
Autocar said the next board meeting was believed to be scheduled for February 12, but a Mercedes source told Reuters that was not the case.
Mercedes have won the last six successive drivers and constructors' titles, with Britain's Lewis Hamilton chasing his seventh this year in the final season before a major rules overhaul.