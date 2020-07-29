Mercedes very happy with Hamilton and Bottas, Wolff says

BERLIN - Formula One world champions Mercedes have no reason not to continue with both of their drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, beyond 2020, motor sport chief Toto Wolff has reiterated.

Bottas has already renewed his contract while the six-time world champion Hamilton is yet to sign an extension.

"We are very happy with our driver pairing. Both are quick. Valtteri is there on a bad day for Lewis. And on a good day Lewis is unbeatable," Wolff told Wednesday's edition of German magazine Auto, Motor und Sport.

"The dynamics and the atmosphere between the two is right. If you have two egomaniacs in the team it will be difficult with the team championship. Both respect the team and the influence they have on the mood in the team. That is why they are the best solution for us."

Mercedes lead the 2020 season with Bottas winning the opening race and Hamilton the following two. The next race on Sunday is Hamilton's British home GP in Silverstone which he has won six times.