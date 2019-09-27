Sochi, Russia - Mercedes will be underdogs for the rest of the Formula One season despite leading the drivers' and constructors' standings by a comfortable margin, according to five-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.
The Briton leads team-mate Valtteri Bottas by 65 points ahead of Sunday's Russian Grand Prix while Mercedes enjoy a 133-point advantage over closest rivals Ferrari.
Ferrari have won the last three races, however, and also racked up three pole positions in a row. Hamilton and Bottas failed to finish on the podium at the previous round in Singapore.
Mercedes have won every Russian Grand Prix since the first in 2014.
"I don't think we are going to be favourites at any of the next six races but that doesn't mean we can't win," Hamilton told reporters in Sochi on Thursday.