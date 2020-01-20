LONDON - Reigning Formula One world champion Mercedes has scheduled a Valentine's Day debut for the car Lewis Hamilton hopes will take him to a seventh title this season.
The team said in a statement on Friday that an initial shakedown run is set to take place in private at the Silverstone circuit in England on February 14.
The first of two official pre-season tests will kick off in Barcelona on February 19 with the opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 15.
Ferrari will be the first F1 team to reveal its 2020 car, with its debut scheduled for February 11.
Mercedes has won both the driver's and constructor's championships for the past six years but the team could face a tougher challenge from Ferrari and Red Bull in a season without any major changes.