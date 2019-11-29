ABU DHABI - Mick Schumacher will compete in a second Formula Two season for the Italian Prema team in 2020 and expects better results than in his debut campaign in the series.
However, Schumacher also said on Thursday that his goal remains entry into Formula One where his father, Michael Schumacher, is the record champion with seven world titles.
"I think things will be easier for me next year because I know the car, the tracks, and what happens over a weekend," Schumacher said.
Schumacher, 20, ranks 12th in F2 with one race win ahead of the weekend season finale in Abu Dhabi, and hopes that a more successful 2020 season will help him for the big step into F1.
"Of course it would have been nice to go into Formula One but it can be positive to drive in the junior category for an additional year in order to gain experience," Schumacher said.