Mick Schumacher to continue in F2, but still dreaming of F1









File picture: Flavio Lo Scalzo / Reuters. ABU DHABI - Mick Schumacher will compete in a second Formula Two season for the Italian Prema team in 2020 and expects better results than in his debut campaign in the series. However, Schumacher also said on Thursday that his goal remains entry into Formula One where his father, Michael Schumacher, is the record champion with seven world titles. "I think things will be easier for me next year because I know the car, the tracks, and what happens over a weekend," Schumacher said. Schumacher, 20, ranks 12th in F2 with one race win ahead of the weekend season finale in Abu Dhabi, and hopes that a more successful 2020 season will help him for the big step into F1. "Of course it would have been nice to go into Formula One but it can be positive to drive in the junior category for an additional year in order to gain experience," Schumacher said.

Schumacher, who has been at Prema for four years since his F4 days, will get a new team-mate in Formula Three champion Robert Schwartzman of Russia, the team said.

Schumacher took his first Formula Two victory in Hungary back in August.

The 20-year-old German started from pole position on a reverse grid after finishing eighth in Saturday's feature race and led all the way to the chequered flag at the Hungaroring, where his father won four times.

The Ferrari academy driver raised a huge cheer as he took the chequered flag in front of a crowd containing plenty of the Italian team's fans ahead of the Formula One race later on Sunday.

"It is very special," he said of a win at the circuit where his father, who has not been seen in public since he suffered head injuries in a 2013 skiing accident, clinched his fourth title in 2001 with Ferrari.

"My mother, my whole family is actually here; Mom, my sister and her boyfriend and my grandma as well," added a smiling Schumacher. "I'm very happy that they are here and I've got support."

dpa & Reuters