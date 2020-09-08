Netflix to produce miniseries about the life of Ayrton Senna

SAO PAULO - Internet streaming service Netflix has announced that it will be producing a fictional drama about Formula One great Ayrton Senna da Silva. The eight episode miniseries is set to launch in 2022.

Netflix says the project will give fans the chance to cross the finish line not with Senna, but with Beco or Becão, the driver's affectionate nicknames among friends and family.

“More than just remembering remarkable moments in his career, the miniseries is an invitation to explore the personality and family relationships of the three-time F1 champion. Senna has deeply embodied the willingness of Brazilian people to get ahead in life - and speeded up the hearts of young people, adults and children around the world.”

The show will be produced with active participation of the driver's family. The miniseries will have international locations in addition to intimate sets such as the house where Senna grew up, in São Paulo state, and to which his relatives granted unprecedented access.

“It is very special to be able to announce that we will tell the story that only a few people know about him. The Senna family is committed in making this project something totally unique and unprecedented. And no one better than Netflix, that has a global reach, to be our partner," celebrated Viviane Senna, Ayrton’s sister.