Pierre Gasly becomes sixth F1 driver to test positive for Covid-19

PARIS - French driver Pierre Gasly on Sunday became the sixth Formula One driver to test positive for Covid-19 but insisted: "I'm feeling OK".

The 24-year-old AlphaTauri driver said he was self-isolating at home.

"I wanted to let you know that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have told everyone I have been in contact with during these last few days," Gasly wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"I am feeling OK and will continue to follow my training plan from home while I remain in isolation."

Gasly, who claimed a career first win at the Italian Grand Prix last season and finished 10th in the standings, is the latest star of the F1 grid to test positive in recent months.