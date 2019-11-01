AUSTIN, TEXAS - Back in the heart of Texas and a race track carved out of the scrubland, Lewis Hamilton was hit by the pioneering spirit on Thursday and declared that he wanted to be the man to lead Mercedes into uncharted territory.
Earlier, on chilly day in the Texas capital, Formula One presented a dramatic overhaul of the sport by unveiling the car of the future along with regulations aimed at producing closer and cheaper competition from 2021.
While other drivers stared cautiously out into the unknown, Hamilton, who can clinch a sixth world driver's crown at the US Grand Prix on Sunday, sounded like he was ready to saddle up and get to work.
"I always love a challenge," Hamilton said. "This team has shown it is in the best position to react to changes.
"The team is approaching it in an exciting way as a challenge. It is going to be an interesting time.