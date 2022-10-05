Red Bull and Honda strengthen F1 partnership

Paris - Red Bull and its sister team Alpha Tauri said on Wednesday that they will sport Honda logos at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend as part of a "strengthened relationship". "Our combined goal is to continue to deliver dominant engines and achieve the most success possible in the following three years," said Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, on the team website.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen could clinch a second straight world title at Suzuka. The agreement with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) also includes the second Red Bull driver, Sergio Perez, becoming an ambassador for the Honda Racing School. The two Red Bull drivers as well as Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda from Alpha Tauri will also attend an "HRC thanks day" on November 27.

Honda officially left F1 at the end of last season but signed an agreement to continue providing technical assistance in engine development to Red Bull and Alpha Tauri until the end of the 2025 season. While the powertrains are now mainly manufactured and developed by Red Bull, Verstappen won his first world title in 2021 with Honda engines. According to the motorsports media, Honda is considering extending its agreement with the team beyond 2025.

