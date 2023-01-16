Red Bull planning biggest launch yet for 2023 F1 car, in the city that never sleeps

Formula One world championship-winning Red Bull claimed an early pole position recently with the announcement they would launch their season ahead of rivals in New York on February 3. "New kit, new car, New York," the team said on Twitter. "The 3rd February is set to be our biggest launch yet, in the city that never sleeps, New York," the team added on their website.

"Not only is this going to be the first Formula One season launch to take place in the U.S., we’re also planning to make it the greatest in F1 history." Red Bull ended Mercedes' run of eight successive constructors' titles last season while Dutch driver Max Verstappen took his second successive drivers' crown and Mexican Sergio Perez finished third. New kit, new car, New York 🗽 Our Season Launch 👉 February 3rd 🤘 pic.twitter.com/YSbXaIE4v9 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) January 13, 2023 The launch date is the earliest yet, with Williams next up on February 6. Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri has also announced a New York launch on February 11, before Aston Martin and McLaren in England on Feb. 13, Ferrari on Feb. 14, Mercedes at Silverstone on Feb. 15 and Renault-owned Alpine in London on Feb. 16.

Alfa Romeo and Haas have yet to announce their dates. The season starts in Bahrain on March 5 after pre-season testing at the Sakhir circuit from Feb. 23-25. America is a key growth area for Formula One, with three grands prix scheduled for the United States in 2023 including a new night race in Las Vegas in November.

