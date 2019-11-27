Red Bull, Toro Rosso to stick with Honda through 2021 shake-up









STR14 Launched ahead of 2019 season LONDON - Honda will continue to power the Red Bull and Toro Rosso Formula One teams in 2021, a season that marks the start of a new era for the sport. Both Red Bull-owned teams and Honda announced the partnership extension through their social media accounts on Wednesday. Toro Rosso have used Honda power units since the 2018 season, with Red Bull joining the junior team from the start of 2019 on a two-year deal that would have expired at the end of next year. Dutch 22-year-old Max Verstappen has won three races for Red Bull this year while Toro Rosso's French youngster Pierre Gasly finished second in Brazil this month. Gasly's Russian team mate Daniil Kvyat also finished third in Germany.

Formula One's regulations are due to undergo a major overhaul in 2021 with new-look cars that should be easier to overtake.

Honda's decision to continue with the two Red Bull-owned teams is positive for the sport whose owners Liberty Media are still in talks with major manufacturers about future involvement.

Mercedes, whose factory team have won the last six drivers' and constructors' championships, have already committed to supplying McLaren and Williams in 2021.

As for driver line-ups, it was announced earlier in November that Thai racer Alexander Albon would continue to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2020.

"Alex has performed extremely well since his debut with the team in Belgium and his results - seven finishes in the top-six - speak for themselves," said team principal Christian Horner in a statement.

"It’s extremely hard to deny that level of consistency and in tandem with a growing reputation as a tenacious, fiercely committed racer, Alex has proved that he fully deserves to continue his progress with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing."

Italy-based Toro Rosso confirmed separately that Gasly and Russian Daniil Kvyat, another former Red Bull driver, would continue as their lineup next season.

Reuters