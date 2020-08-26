Renault F1 team withdraws appeal against Racing Point’s ‘pink Mercedes’

PARIS - Renault has requested Formula One's governing body FIA to withdraw its appeal against the punishment imposed on Racing Point for copying Mercedes' brake ducts, the French team said on Tuesday.

Stewards docked 15 points from the team and handed out a fine of 400 000 euros (R7.9m) for a breach of the sporting regulations at every race since the Austrian season-opener.

Renault had joined Ferrari in protesting the stewards' decision, seeking stricter punishment against Racing Point.

But Renault has now decided against taking the matter to FIA's International Court of Appeal, leaving Ferrari the only team still chasing the matter.

"Beyond the decisions, the matters at issue were vital to the integrity of Formula One, both during the current season and in the future," Renault said in a statement.