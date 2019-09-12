PARIS – Michael Schumacher is reportedly conscious and being visited by former F1 colleagues following treatment in a Paris hospital. The 50-year-old German motor racing legend was spotted recuperating with Jean Todt, the Scuderia Ferrari team boss who recruited the seven times World Champion.

Schumacher, who suffered brain damage in a skiing accident almost six years ago, was admitted to the Georges-Pompidou hospital in the French capital on Monday. Le Parisien said he underwent a stem cell transfusion to reduce inflammation. ‘I can assure you he’s conscious,’ said a female member of staff in the cardiology unit.

Following the near-fatal injury in December 2013, Schumacher was placed in a drug-induced coma from which medics gradually withdrew him after he displayed ‘moments of consciousness’.

The newspaper added that Todt visited Schumacher on Tuesday, leaving ‘quietly’ 45 minutes later. Todt had earlier attended the Chartres funeral of F2 driver Anthoine Hubert, who died during a race at Spa, Belgium on August 30.

It is thought other former F1 colleagues who were at the funeral also visited

Since September 2014, Schumacher has had specialist care at his Lake Geneva, Switzerland home. He has made two trips to the Georges-Pompidou this summer, and is now in the care of stem cell expert Professor Philippe Menasche.

Daily Mail