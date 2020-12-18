Sergio Perez set to sign with Red Bull F1, reports say

LONDON - Mexican Sergio Perez is set to replace Alexander Albon at the Red Bull Formula One team next season, according to media reports on Thursday.

The Speedweek website, owned by Red Bull's Media House, reported Perez had signed to replace the Thai youngster alongside Max Verstappen and the announcement would be made on Friday.

It said Albon would drop to the role of reserve driver and work in the simulator.

The Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, which has close ties with Verstappen, reported the same.

There was no immediate comment from Red Bull.