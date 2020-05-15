Spa gets green light for Belgian Grand Prix without spectators

Stavelot, Belgium - The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix, scheduled for the end of August but threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic, can go ahead without spectators, regional authorities said on Friday.

The Formula One season has yet to kick off, with three races cancelled and seven postponed thus far, but series organisers are planning to get going in July, with two races taking place behind closed doors in Austria.

The government has said that no sports or cultural events can take place before June 30 but sports clubs can resume training in the presence of a coach and with no more than 20 people present from May 18 onwards.

"The Belgian Grand Prix can be held behind closed doors, as well as all the necessary prior training," the Belgian region of Wallonia said in a statement.

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit said on its website that it had implemented health and prevention measures to comply with the directives.