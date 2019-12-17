LONDON - McLaren's Lando Norris has been voted Rookie of the Year by an overwhelming majority in an online vote of Formula One fans, despite the fact that Red Bull's Alexander Albon finished higher in the championship.
Anglo-Thai racer Albon, who started out at Toro Rosso this season and then graduated to the senior Red Bull team, was named Rookie of the Year by the governing FIA at their awards in Paris last week.
British newcomer Norris, 20, received 76% of the votes in a poll conducted by the official Formula One website.
Albon was second with 16% and Williams' British rookie George Russell third on 8%. A total of 86 922 fans voted in the online poll.
Albon finished the season eighth overall, with Norris in 11th place and Russell settling for last place, in a Williams that scored only one point from 21 races.