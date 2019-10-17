Toro Rosso's name change approved by F1 teams









File picture: Zoltan Balogh/MTI via AP. LONDON - Formula One teams have agreed to let Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso compete under the new name of Alpha Tauri from next season after an email vote, sources said on Wednesday. There was no official word from the Italian-based team or from the FIA. Any change of name has to be approved by the FIA's Formula One commission as well as the World Motor Sport Council. Alpha Tauri is a fashion brand also owned by the Austrian energy drink company. Scuderia Toro Rosso, the Italian translation of "Red Bull Team", raced as Minardi before the change of ownership at the end of 2005.

The team won the Italian Grand Prix from pole position at Monza with Sebastian Vettel in 2008, a rare occasion of a Ferrari-powered team beating the works outfit. Toro Rosso now use Honda engines.

Formula One is no stranger to teams changing names: Racing Point are the direct successors to Force India, who were previously Spyker, Midland and Jordan, while Alfa Romeo are the renamed Sauber. Champions Mercedes were previously Brawn, Honda, BAR and Tyrrell.

The main Red Bull team started out as Stewart and then became Jaguar before their most recent change in 2005.

It would not be the first time a team has raced under the name of a fashion brand. Benetton, previously Toleman, won world championships with Schumacher in 1994 and 1995 before the German star moved to Ferrari.

The team is now competing as Renault, after also previously racing as Lotus.

Reuters