LONDON - Formula One teams have agreed to let Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso compete under the new name of Alpha Tauri from next season after an email vote, sources said on Wednesday.
There was no official word from the Italian-based team or from the FIA.
Any change of name has to be approved by the FIA's Formula One commission as well as the World Motor Sport Council.
Alpha Tauri is a fashion brand also owned by the Austrian energy drink company.
Scuderia Toro Rosso, the Italian translation of "Red Bull Team", raced as Minardi before the change of ownership at the end of 2005.