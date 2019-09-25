Mick Schumacher and his cousin David will be on track this weekend. Picture: Reuters.

London - Two Schumachers will compete in Russian Grand Prix support races this weekend, with Michael's son Mick racing in Formula Two and Ralf's son David taking the Formula Three seat of injured Australian racer Alex Peroni. Peroni, 19, suffered a broken vertebra in a huge airborne crash at this month's Italian Grand Prix weekend and has been ruled out of the season-ending double-header.

20-year-old Mick is a Ferrari academy driver and competes for the Prema team in Formula Two, one rung below Formula One. His father won a record seven Formula One championships.

Campos Racing indicated that 17-year-old David, whose father won six races with Williams between 2001 and 2003, could have a future with the team beyond 2019.

"He is a young talent and it would be nice to get a commitment in place for longer than Sochi," said Campos CEO Salvatore Gandolfo in a statement.