MEXICO CITY - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has renewed his call for Formula One to have better race trophies after criticising the sponsored one handed to him in Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix.
The four-times world champion also took a dim view of race mascot 'Mario Achi', a white helmeted character dressed as a Mariachi musician, trying to join the champagne celebrations with a selfie stick.
"I think it's a shame, you have such a great race and they've put so much effort into the race, and then you get these... trophies that look boring," the German, who finished second, told reporters.
He suggested something more traditionally Mexican would be a good idea.
"I mean, there's Heineken written everywhere," he said of the current one. "So get something nice like they had when we used to race, when Formula One used to race here before we came back."