Baku - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel says the team is confident of an improved performance at Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix following updates to the SF90 car. "Of course, we expect a step forward with the innovations. Overall, we expect the car to be faster," Vettel said on Thursday in Baku.

"We have a very good package, and if we put it on the road, we will make life difficult for everyone else."

Four-time world champion Vettel is only fourth in the standings on 37 points after the season's first three races ended in one-twos for rival Mercedes.

World champion Lewis Hamilton leads the standings on 68 points, ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas (62) and Red Bull's Max Verstappen (39).

Despite results so far, Vettel remains confident he can win a fifth world title.

"I have an absolute belief in becoming world champion," he said.

"The first three races have not gone this way for a variety of reasons, but I think we're strong enough."

