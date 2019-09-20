File picture: Massimo Pinca / Reuters.

Munich - Sebastian Vettel must be given backing by his Ferrari team ahead of next season, according to Formula One sport chief Ross Brawn, after the German driver's latest errors in the recent Italian Grand Prix. Speaking in his regular post-race interview, Brawn said "at this tough time," Vettel "really needs the support of the team to regain the confidence he seems to be lacking at the moment."

Brawn was a technical director for Benetton and Ferrari and involved in the record seven world titles won by Michael Schumacher and ranks the human touch with Vettel at a par with technical development of Ferrari's car.

"That, as well as pushing on with the car development, has to be a priority for (team principal) Mattia Binotto in the coming weeks.

"It won't be easy, but it is essential especially in terms of 2020."

While Vettel suffered and finished 13th at Monza, Ferrari could celebrate a second successive victory through Charles Leclerc after he claimed his maiden win in Belgium the week before.

"The last Ferrari man to do that in these two races was Michael [Schumacher] in 1996," said Brawn. "Maybe history is beginning to repeat itself."

Leclerc has now overtaken the four-time world champion Vettel, who is winless in over a year, in the standings ahead of the next race in Singapore on September 22.

"The thing that impresses me most about him is how quickly he learns from everything he does, getting better all the time, as a driver and as a man," Brawn said of the 21-year-old.

dpa