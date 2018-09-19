In this 2010 file picture, Sebastian Vettel is congratulated by Michael Schumacher after winning pole position at the Korean Grand Prix. Picture: Toru Hanai / Reuters.

Berlin - Sebastian Vettel misses Formula One legend Michael Schumacher because he could give him advice on Ferrari and the sport in general. "I would ask him many things if he was healthy," Vettel told Wednesday's edition of the Sport Bild weekly.

Vettel said he would seek Schumacher's opinion not so much on how to drive successfully but rather on issues such as "cooperation within the team and Formula One policy. He has a lot of experience from his time with Ferrari."

Schumacher drove for the Scuderia team from 1996 until 2006 and won five of his seven titles in that time, (2000 - 2004). He ended his career in 2012 and has not made a public appearance since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in late 2013.

Schumacher was a role model and friend for Vettel, the four-time world champion who is in his third season at Ferrari and faces missing out on a first title for the famed team again - trailing title holder Lewis Hamilton by 40 points with six races left.

But Vettel insisted he was still aiming for the title.

"First of all because I can do it. I have proven that four times. Secondly because we have a car with which I can play and which is on an equal footing with Mercedes," he said.

"I can still become world champion by my own efforts and I will continue to fight."

DPA