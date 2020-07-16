Vettel says 'nothing decided yet' on F1 future amid Racing Point rumours

Berlin - Sebastian Vettel's Formula One future remains undecided, he says, after media reports linked the German four-time world champion with a 2021 move to Racing Point. "My future continues to be open," he told broadcaster Sport1 on Tuesday. "There is nothing decided yet. Even a year out, a lot is still possible." Vettel's contract with Ferrari expires this season after six years and the Italian team did not offer to renew it. Few options remain for Vettel to secure a grid spot for next season at a competitive team. Racing Point's Lance Stroll, son of the team owner is surely safe, but Mexican driver Sergio Perez reportedly has a buy-out clause in his long-term contract.

With Racing Point rebranding as the Aston Martin works team from next season, Vettel would be a headline addition to the new-look outfit.

The team also has close cooperation with Mercedes, although the world champion - for now - insists it is focused on retaining current drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in its own works team.

"The only thing that's definite - I will try everything until the season's end to get Ferrari out the current slump," said Vettel.

Ferrari has made a disastrous start to the season, first delivering an uncompetitive car to the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix and on Sunday seeing Vettel and team-mate Charles Leclerc eliminated from the second Spielberg race after they crashed into each other.

Vettel and Ferrari have an immediate chance to turn things round at Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

dpa